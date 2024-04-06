Triple H opens up about recent major changes to WWE programming

Triple H has opened up about the major changes seen by wrestling fans in WWE's programming. The company is incredibly hot heading into WrestleMania XL this weekend.

The Rock has turned heel since returning to the company and has been dropping curse words during his promos on social media. He has also cursed on live television and busted Cody Rhodes open in a brutal beatdown on WWE RAW. Speaking with United States Champion Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast, Triple H noted that they are using blood and curse words from time to time but are disciplined about it.

"The Rock says something, given his position and the disruptor, and the guy coming in from the outside, it is believable that he has that leeway and doesn't care. And, he can do those things and it is shocking because it has not been that way, right? Cody gets busted open the other day, it is shocking. Especially in the right scenario, powerful and it meant a lot. If that happens all of the time, who cares?" said Triple H. [From 33:35 - 34:02]

Triple H claims that WWE hasn't changed their philosophy

Triple H believes that the company hasn't changed its philosophy, they are just pulling the trigger when a rivalry needs something extra.

During his conversation with Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast, the veteran stated the company had not shifted it's philosophy at all. He said the promotion will use profanity when needed to get a reaction from the WWE Universe.

"It is not a shift of philosophy, it is just when it is needed, pull the trigger. But the discipline is only pulling the trigger when it really means something and when it is shocking. Not when it is just 'Oh we should do this'. Yeah, I should just use a bunch of profanity today. It doesn't matter. You don't need it," he added. [From 34:04 - 34:25]

The Rock's return has brought more fans in to watch the product heading into WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if anyone gets busted open during The Show of Shows this weekend.

