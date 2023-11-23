Triple H opens up about the ups and downs he had to face while working with WWE

WWE's creative head, Triple H, recently opened up about the fanbase of the company and its importance in the business.

Following his in-ring retirement, HHH took charge as the Chief Content Officer of WWE. His reign has seen various sorts of reactions from fans all across the globe. While many of his bookings made people go berserk, some disappointed them.

While speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Game mentioned that he has worked with many crowds. He added that he had seen times when he had to work with no audience and times when he worked for the biggest shows of the company.

“I started at zero and saw all the various stages of it,” said Levesque. “I’ve worked in front of basically no people, and I’ve worked the biggest shows in the world. I understand the process–the successes and the failures. Even when you get an opportunity to move up the card, then you’re moved back down and you’re not sure if you’re going to get that opportunity again–I’ve been there.”

Vince Russo criticizes giving too much credit to Triple H

While speaking in a Smackdown/RAW Review Show, Russo mentioned that although he had praised Triple H in the past, he thinks it was irrelevant.

The veteran recalled that match between Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul as he stated how the Hall of Famer's babyface gimmick wasn't appropriate.

He believed that The Master of 619 was given some attributes of a heel, which shouldn't have happened.

"I swear to God, bro, sometimes I sit here and, you know, okay, bro, let's assume Hunter's in charge. I'm starting to think, really, Stevie, I gave Hunter too much credit over the years. You know, let's face it. The dude was trained by Killer Kowalski. When I worked with him, he was always a student of the game. But I'm starting to think that I am giving him way too much credit, bro. Because we talk about the absolute fundamentals and like when you break it down to babyfaces and heels," he said.

It would be exciting to see what plans Triple H has going forward for the company.

