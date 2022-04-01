×
Triple H was part of emotional talent meeting; major good news for WWE Superstars - Reports

Triple H was part of a big talent meeting recently.
Divesh Merani
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Apr 01, 2022 11:26 AM IST
Rumors

WWE had a big talent meeting recently, with Triple H being a part of it. This comes around a week after he announced his in-ring retirement. The Game's presence was one of several positive events during the meeting.

In September last year, the 14-time world champion had a concerning heart issue, which eventually led to his decision to walk away from the squared circle. After making the announcement, he received a lot of admiration from WWE Superstars on social media, many of whom hadn't seen him since August.

As per Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, John Laurinaitis kicked off the meeting by saying he had a guest for the talent in attendance, which turned out to be Triple H.

SRS reported that it was an emotional scene, with many pleased that he was there. The Game discussed his health challenges before introducing Nick Khan. The WWE President delivered some good news to the superstars, who are now allowed to make money from third-party avenues.

Triple H's presence was not the only positive of this WWE talent meeting

Several WWE stars told Fightful that it was a "great, unanimously positive meeting,", especially after Nick Khan's announcement. One of them noted it was a great way to kickstart the big weekend, with WrestleMania 38 just around the corner.

Khan provided critical business updates, with the most notable being that talent can now make additional money beyond their superstar contracts. The new ruling reportedly includes revenue from Cameo, autograph signings, scripted and unscripted programming.

Fightful Select has learned that Triple H was backstage for an emotional talent meeting, where there was huge good news about WWE Superstars and third party income.Full story at FightfulSelect.com. https://t.co/2cRpRh7QFn

This is a substantial positive update for the talent, who had been banned from making a third-party income by Vince McMahon in 2020. Not only would such a meeting boost the morale of the locker room for WrestleMania weekend, but it potentially lifts up the mood of the roster.

Hopefully, Triple H being present for the talent meeting and the good news about third-party income will start a positive weekend for pro wrestling.

