Triple H has personal messages for the newly inducted WWE Hall of Famers

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H sent out personal messages to Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, and Thunderbolt after they were inducted into the Hall of Fame, Class of 2024.

The ceremony took place in Philadelphia this weekend, where we saw WWE veterans decorated with the esteemed honor. The Wiseman Paul Heyman, Bull Nakona, and Thunderbolt Patterson were among the few who were inducted into the class of 2024. Heyman was inducted by his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, while Nakano and Patterson were inducted by Alundra Blayze and Scott Spears respectively.

Following the event, The Game took to his social media to share personal messages for the WWE legends, Heyman, Nakano, and Patterson. Check out his message for each one of them below.

For Paul Heyman:

"A wiseman, a special counsel, and now...a WWE Hall of Famer. Congratulations, @paulheyman."

For Bull Nakano:

"A pioneer for the women of our industry. Welcome to the WWE Hall of Fame, Bull Nakano."

For Thunderbolt Patterson:

"A trailbiazer who inspired generations now takes his rightful place in the @WWE Hall of Fame. Congratulations, Thunderbolt Patterson."

Check out the screengrabs of Triple H's Instagram story below:

WWE commentator Corey Graves shared his opinion on working with Triple H

WWE commentator Corey Graves recently shared his opinion on working with Triple H.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling with Senior Editor Bill Apter, Graves mentioned that The Game is aware of what he is doing, and that he knows the business well.

He further stated that HHH gives more freedom to commentators in terms of what they want to say. He further pointed out the change in environment that he feels due to The Game's regime.

"I think you hit the nail right on the head," Graves said. "He [Triple H] is an old-school guy. He's a wrestling historian, and he's a fan, a lifelong fan. He understands this in a way that I don't know too many people on Earth understand the sports entertainment business. It's been a breath of fresh air. He's been very easy to deal with, very easy to approach." [2:49 – 3:10]

It will be interesting to see what plans HHH has going forward for the talents in the promotion.

