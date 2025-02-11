Triple H personally thanks 31-year-old star for entering the ring with Penta before RAW went on the air

Triple H was grateful to see a top name at ringside as Penta competed on WWE Main Event. That star went inside the ring to celebrate, and the Chief Content Officer was happy to have him there.

This week on WWE's Main Event, Penta faced one-half of A-Town Down Under Grayson Waller. Waller hasn't gotten too much time since returning to RAW, but he will hope that changes.

Regardless, Penta beat him, and after the match, the 31-year-old San Francisco 49ers Tight-End George Kittle came to the ring to celebrate with him. Triple H thanked him for coming on X/Twitter.

"The People's Luchador is here in Nashville! Thanks for stopping by George Kittle."

It was a fun moment for fans, and many online are now complaining that Penta has already been relegated to WWE's Main Event - a show that has historically been for enhancement talent.

In all likelihood, however, it's possible that Triple H just wants Penta to get some time in the ring so he's ready for his next major appearance. This week on RAW, there was a vignette for the luchador star, who had an impressive Iron Man performance at the Royal Rumble.

Things are going to get interesting for his next feud on the show

Fans are loving Penta on RAW and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

