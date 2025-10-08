Triple H planning to end 26-match streak at WWE Crown Jewel, Hall of Famer predicts (Exclusive)

Triple H has a knack for setting up twists at WWE PLEs, and Crown Jewel is not expected to be any different. According to NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter, a major streak might be broken at the upcoming event.

The star with the streak being talked about is Tiffany Stratton, who has been on an undefeated run this year. As expected, her confidence is at an all-time high, but fans also do not believe that Stephanie Vaquer will go down easily. If Stephanie Vaquer does take the win, she will be the one to break Tiffany's dominant streak.

Speaking about the upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel, Bill Apter said on UnSKripted:

"Right now, Stephanie Vaquer is the most over female talent in WWE. I will actually go that far in saying that, and I think she will beat Tiffany, and I do agree with you that Tiffany suffering a loss to someone on the level of Stephanie Vaquer, who is getting such a great push right now, will lead to more bad blood between the two of them."

Bill Apter thinks Roman Reigns will win at WWE Crown Jewel

According to Bill Apter, it is likely that The OTC will take the win against Bronson Reed at the upcoming event.

Speaking on the same episode of UnSKripted, the veteran journalist stated:

"I think Big Bronson Reed, part of The Vision with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker, I think he has a chance to pull out a victory here if Bron Breakker, who was not on Monday Night RAW last night for some reason... But I have a feeling if there's interference from him, there will either be a disqualification verdict or Roman Reigns loses, or just gonna be another pull-apart with the Usos coming in to assist the OTC as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are destroying Roman Reigns. I am gonna call this, Roman Reigns, Roman Reigns is gonna win somehow, but it's gonna be an attack by The Vision somewhere during or after the match with The Usos interfering."

As of now, it remains to be seen how WWE Crown Jewel will pan out.

