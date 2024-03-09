"Triple H has no plans for her," "Will be released after WrestleMania"- Fans react to 34-year-old WWE star's booking

Fans were very excited to see Mia Yim, aka Michin, return to WWE under Triple H's creative direction. However, the 34-year-old's second stint with the company has left many unimpressed.

Michin returned to the global juggernaut in November 2022 after getting released the prior year. Upon her return, she joined forces with The O.C., helping AJ Styles and Co. in their feud against The Judgment Day. However, she has been treading water since the storyline ended and has not been involved in any notable program.

On top of that, Michin is often on the losing end of her matches. Her last singles win on TV programming came over a year ago. The star has not won a one-on-one match on SmackDown since getting drafted to the brand in 2023, and the same thing continued last night when she lost to Tiffany Stratton in a little over two minutes. Mia Yim also did not get much offense in the bout and was essentially squashed by someone who recently moved up the main roster.

Fans were naturally disappointed with Triple H's booking of the re-hired star. Some, however, noted that she is better off being a stepping stone for others as not everyone can be pushed in a star-studded roster like WWE.

Michin sent a message after heartbreaking loss on WWE SmackDown

It has been over 400 days since Michin last won a singles match on TV programming. The 34-year-old suffered one of the most brutal losses of her career on SmackDown last night as she lost to Tiffany Stratton in just 2 minutes and 24 seconds.

The former O.C. member noted during a post-match talk that she is going through a slump and needs to change something to bounce back.

"I don't get it. I don't understand why this is happening. I'm doing everything right. This is what I am supposed to be doing, and I don't belong here. Why am I even here? Why am I even doing this? What is this for? Something's gotta change," Michin said.

While Michin joined The O.C. after returning to WWE in 2022, the group is no longer together as AJ Styles went his separate way while Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are now seemingly a part of NXT. It seems like the blue-haired star will have to turn things around on her own.

