  • home icon
  • WWE
  • 34-year-old WWE star sends a defiant message after winless streak continues on SmackDown

34-year-old WWE star sends a defiant message after winless streak continues on SmackDown

By Rahul Patnaik
Modified Mar 09, 2024 10:40 IST
WWE SmackDown this week was live from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
WWE SmackDown this week was live from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

WWE Superstar Michin has sent a message after the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

During this week's show, the 34-year-old WWE star competed in a singles match against Tiffany Stratton. Despite a valiant effort by Michin, it was Tiffany who emerged victorious after executing the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

Michin has now shared a message following the defeat on WWE SmackDown. In a backstage clip, she can be seen dealing with self-doubts about what she might be doing wrong. However, she gathered herself and delivered a defiant message, stating that something needed to change moving forward.

"I don't get it. I don't understand why this is happening. I'm doing everything right. This is what I am supposed to be doing, and I don't belong here. Why am I even here? Why am I even doing this? What is this for? Something's gotta change," Michin said.

Check out the backstage clip below:

The O.C. member has been on a winless streak in 2024, with her last victory dating back to a 8-woman tag team match in December last year. It will be interesting to see if Michin adopts a different approach moving forward, potentially showcasing a more ruthless side.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE