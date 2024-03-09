34-year-old WWE star sends a defiant message after winless streak continues on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Michin has sent a message after the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

During this week's show, the 34-year-old WWE star competed in a singles match against Tiffany Stratton. Despite a valiant effort by Michin, it was Tiffany who emerged victorious after executing the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

Michin has now shared a message following the defeat on WWE SmackDown. In a backstage clip, she can be seen dealing with self-doubts about what she might be doing wrong. However, she gathered herself and delivered a defiant message, stating that something needed to change moving forward.

"I don't get it. I don't understand why this is happening. I'm doing everything right. This is what I am supposed to be doing, and I don't belong here. Why am I even here? Why am I even doing this? What is this for? Something's gotta change," Michin said.

Check out the backstage clip below:

Expand Tweet

The O.C. member has been on a winless streak in 2024, with her last victory dating back to a 8-woman tag team match in December last year. It will be interesting to see if Michin adopts a different approach moving forward, potentially showcasing a more ruthless side.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Do you think Michin should turn heel moving forward? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion