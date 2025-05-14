Triple H played a major role in legendary duo signing with WWE

WWE Head of Creative Triple H has been credited for signing several popular names and bringing back some others over the last couple of years. A 41-year-old recently claimed that The Game being at the helm of affairs played a massive role in him and his tag team partner inking a deal with the Stamford-based company.

After winning multiple championships all over the globe, the Motor City Machine Guns arrived in the global juggernaut. The duo defeated A-Town Down Under and Los Garza in a three-way battle on their debut. The following week, they defeated #DIY to earn a title opportunity for later the same night, which they took with both hands and dethroned Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to become the WWE Tag Team Champions.

During a recent interview on SHAQ Wrestling, Alex Shelley of the Motor City Machine Guns noted that they had a direct conversation with Triple H before signing with the wrestling promotion. He added that Hunter treated the duo with the utmost respect. The SmackDown Superstar further stated that Hunter played a crucial role in the Motor City Machine Guns' decision to sign with World Wrestling Entertainment, as the duo wanted to work under the veteran's leadership.

"We have no idea whose idea was to bring us in. I can say though that we talked directly to Paul Triple H, and he treated us with the utmost respect. And a huge factor in our decision was we wanted to be players on his team, wanted to be a part of the WWE machine, specifically with him leading the charge. And that to me was something that was always at the front of our minds," he said. [From 8:41 to 9:11]

You can check out Alex Shelly's comments about Triple H in the video below:

Motor City Machine Guns lost two WWE Tag Team Championship Matches in two weeks

After defeating #DIY in a number one contender's match for the WWE Tag Team Championship on April 4, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin challenged The Street Profits for the gold on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown before WrestleMania.

However, the champions won the bout via DQ, as Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano attacked the challengers before turning their attention to Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

The three teams then competed for the WWE Tag Team Championship the following week on SmackDown in a TLC Match. The Street Profits retained the title after a highly engaging battle in the main event.

It will be interesting to see if Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin can reclaim the tag team championship.

