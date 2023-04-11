Triple H is in a position where he can leave WWE, with AEW one of his THREE big career options, says veteran (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon's return has inarguably impacted the backstage dynamic within WWE, with questions about Triple H's position now being raised. Vince Russo recently opened up about HHH's current predicament and admitted he wouldn't be surprised if The Game left WWE altogether.

The pro wrestling landscape has seemingly changed following WWE's merger with UFC as Vince McMahon is back in power and also heavily influenced the creative of last week's RAW.

Triple H might not be the undisputed shot-caller anymore, with every decision allegedly requiring McMahon's seal of approval. Vince Russo argued that VKM once again had Triple H in "the palm of his hand" and claimed that the Cerebral assassin could realistically walk away from WWE.

Russo mentioned three possibilities for Triple H if he were to depart the company, with AEW being a potential destination for the former WWE Champion. While Russo was aware that Triple H might not even need to work anymore, considering the money he's made throughout his career, he couldn't help but think of a scenario where Vince McMahon's son-in-law strikes a deal with Tony Khan.

Here's what the outspoken wrestling personality explained on the latest episode of Writing with Russo:

"Listen, man. You and I both know Hunter is a millionaire ten million times over. But bro, right now, no matter how you look at it, Vince has him right here (points to the palm of his hand). Vince can make him, and Vince can break him, and like I said, man. Yes, Triple H is in a position where he can walk away. Perhaps he can go to Tony Khan and say, 'Tony, you want somebody to run your company that really knows what they are doing?'" [7:21 - 7:53]

Vince Russo on WWE legend Triple H possibly starting his own promotion

While sitting at home or heading to AEW are two options, Vince Russo believes Triple H is also capable enough of establishing a new wrestling organization.

The retired pro wrestler is one of the most respected names in the business and has often been praised for helping develop several new talents using the NXT model. Russo noted that Triple H has the money, contacts, and experience to gather the resources required to set up a wrestling company, which would also mean he is no longer under the control of Vince McMahon.

Vince Russo added that he would not want to be in Triple H's shoes right now as he felt the 53-year-old was "under McMahon's thumb" despite doing a phenomenal job as a booker over the past several months.

Russo continued:

"Or, but of course, the guy has the money, the experience, the contacts to be able to get investors if he ever wanted to start his own wrestling promotion, and he would never have to worry about Vince McMahon again. Let's be honest, bro; he is so under Vince's thumb right now. I just would hate to be in his position." [7:54 - 8:20]

While it may seem highly unlikely, do you see Triple H ever leaving WWE to embark on a new journey? Sound off in the comments section below.

