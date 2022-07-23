Possible direction for Triple H after regaining the WWE EVP of Talent Relations position

WWE recently announced that Triple H will be the new Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.

The 52-year-old veteran officially retired from in-ring competition this year at WrestleMania. Last year, he suffered a cardiac event. Before his surgery, Hunter's association with the company had declined considerably. NXT was rebranded and his vision of the product was altered completely.

Fightful Select recently reported that The Game will be in Boston for the SmackDown tapings this week. Current CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and President Nick Khan will also be present, according to some sources. The site also mentioned that the three could hold a talent meeting.

With Hunter being reinstated as EVP of Talent Relations, Bruce Prichard will step out of his interim talent relations role. He will return to his fully-fledged role as part of the creative team.

NXT will continue under the watchful eyes of Shawn Michaels, however, The Game will play a role in hiring and recruiting talent.

The talent is hyped with Triple H's return

In the aforementioned Fightful report, some of the performers were asked to get their take on Triple H being back at the helm of WWE management. One of the top talents replied that they weren't sure why The Cerebral Assassin was removed in the first place.

A longtime member of the roster also detailed that they were happy to see the move. It was mentioned that Triple H is approachable and understands what the locker room is going through as opposed to giving them "we'll see" answers.

WWE @WWE WWE has announced that effective immediately, Paul " @TripleH " Levesque will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations. wwe.com/article/triple… WWE has announced that effective immediately, Paul "@TripleH" Levesque will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations. wwe.com/article/triple…

It will be interesting to see if the 14-time World Champion will be able to replicate his success in NXT Black and Gold with the main roster.

Do you think WWE is in store for a directional shift with The Cerebral Assassin holding the reins of creative? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

