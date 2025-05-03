Triple H possibly holding back former champion's career; WWE veteran fires shots after explosive interview (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Triple H's booking strategies and which wrestlers were pushed. The topic came to light after WWE star Bayley discussed her current status in the company.
During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the Role Model spoke about being underutilized in WWE. She revealed that sometimes it seems she doesn't get the respect she deserves. The star questioned why fans didn't see her on the same level as Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch.
On a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo explained that Bayley's resentment stemmed from the fact that she was barely used for any PR events. He felt Triple H didn't view her as a top star, resulting in limited exposure for the Role Model.
"Bayley just did this interview and she was like on the verge of tears. She's like, I've been here for 12 years, I don't do the talk shows. You know why? Because Triple H doesn't look at her like a star. That's why they don't ask you to do talk shows, that's why they don't ask you to do these things. Again Mac, it goes back to what you and I talk every week. They're not creating stars. Everybody is a wrestler, especially in the women's division." [From 3:58 onwards]
Triple H's booking came under question again when Bayley was removed from the WrestleMania 41 card after a storyline injury where Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez attacked her. Becky Lynch showed up as a surprise and replaced her in the tag team encounter with Lyra Valkyria.
