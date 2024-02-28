Triple H possibly rehired multi-time champions on 2-time WWE Champion's request, says Konnan

WWE, under Triple H's creative leadership, has thrived as fans' interest in the product has been at a high after a very long time. Recently, Konnan gave his thoughts on a popular team's run to the company and believes that a former World Champion was the reason behind their return.

In 2022, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE and reformed The O.C. alongside AJ Styles to feud with The Judgment Day. Unfortunately, the faction got shelved for a while after The Phenomenal One got injured at the end of the year and didn't return until the annual WWE Draft in 2023.

However, Konnan believes the company hasn't invested time in the former two-time RAW Tag Team Champions. Speaking on Keeping It 100, the wrestling veteran added that Triple H potentially rehired the former multi-time Tag Team Champions only on AJ Styles' request as they are close outside the squared circle:

"I just feel like they've never really trusted or invested in them like they should. And he says here something, like, Yeah, what did they bring them back for? To bury them again? Maybe AJ [Styles] said, Hey, can you bring my boys back? and he got enough juice to do that, and maybe him getting slapped might have AJ team up with somebody else against them." [0:45 - 1:13]

Konnan also believes that AJ Styles could potentially feud with Anderson and Gallows in the near future.

Tama Tonga reportedly heading to WWE

The Bullet Club is one of the most popular factions of the Modern Era. AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes, and Finn Balor have been a part of the stable during their time at New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Moreover, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were also with the stable before returning to WWE. According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Tama Tonga is reportedly headed to the Stamford-based promotion.

Tonga has spent over a decade in Japan and won several titles in the promotion. Moreover, he was one of the founding members of The Bullet Club in 2013. It will be interesting to see when he arrives on WWE's developmental brand or the main roster.

