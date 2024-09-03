Triple H possibly doesn't want compelling storylines in WWE, according to veteran wrestling personality (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo fired shots at Triple H after this week's edition of RAW. He reviewed the entire episode and was shocked by the lack of creativity in the show's segments.

Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE and is in charge of the creative department. While several names such as Gunther, Solo Sikoa, Bronson Reed, and LA Knight have emerged as major stars under his regime, former writer Vince Russo is still not convinced that The Game is doing a good job.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that Triple H might have announced internally that they didn't need any compelling angles. He explained that the Hall of Famer just wanted to book wrestling matches without storylines.

"I swear to you, I would bet money that at literally at one point Triple H had to say we don't need to do angles and we don't need storylines. There's [sic] no angles or storylines. Wanting to fight somebody else is not an angle or a storyline." [From 40:38 onwards]

During the same discussion, Russo mentioned that The Judgment Day vs. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest was not a storyline. He also claimed that American Made vs. The Wyatt Sicks was not a storyline either. The veteran writer felt the only compelling angle that WWE had going was Drew McIntyre and CM Punk fighting over a bracelet.

"There's no storyline with Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley, there's no storyline with the Groovie Ghoulies and American Made. There are no storylines on this show. The strongest storyline we have is the bracelet." [From 41:05 onwards]

This week's RAW was an important show as it featured the fallout from Bash in Berlin. It will be interesting to see whether things heat up as WWE gears up for its next premium live event.

