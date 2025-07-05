Triple H has power struggle with The Rock, says veteran; no issues with another WWE legend (Exclusive)

Ever since Vince McMahon stepped away from WWE, his son-in-law Triple H has been in control of creative. The former wrestler was named the company's Chief Content Officer in September of 2022 and has been leading the promotion's creative process.
Rumors have been circulating that another WWE legend in The Undertaker might be set to join the company's creative team. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo claims that the two legends won't have any issues working with each other on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.
Russo was of the opinion that Triple H and The Undertaker won't have any power struggle as the Deadman is only there to throw ideas. Although, he stated that the CCO does have a power struggle with The Rock, who sits on the Board of Directors for TKO.
Yeah, I don't see a power struggle at all because Taker's there to just kind of throw ideas. you know. Triple H is, you know, the head of it and Triple H is pretty much running it. I think Triple H would be stupid not to take good ideas from Taker, but I don't think it's a power struggle type of thing. I think there's definitely a power struggle going on with Triple H and Rock without a shadow of a doubt, but I don't think you'd see that here," Russo said. [19:02 onwards]
While nothing has been officially announced about The Phenom joining the WWE creative team, rumors have been circulating lately. The Undertaker himself chimed in on the rumors, stating that he would be interested in the opportunity if he could still be in Texas and work.
