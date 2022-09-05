Triple H praises talent after their spectacular performances at WWE’s Premium Live Event

WWE's Head of Creative, Triple H, took to Twitter to praise NXT talent after their spectacular performances at NXT Worlds Collide.

With NXT Europe soon to be launched, the final Premium Live Event involving NXT UK took place earlier tonight. The night was filled with title Unification matches. Superstars from the main roster also showed up on NXT looking to claim some championship.

Carmelo Hayes successfully defended his title against Ricochet to open the show. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeated Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. to retain their titles. Also, Mandy Rose, Pretty Deadly, and Bron Breakker proved to be the top champions in their respective divisions.

WWE NXT's official Twitter account asked the fans what they thought was the match of the night. Triple H responded to the tweet by appreciating every superstar who participated in the event. The Game also thanked the coaches, the production crew, and also the loyal fan base.

"Another round of congratulations to the entire team at #WWENXT. Our Superstars, PC coaches, production crew, and of course, the faithful @WWENXT Universe made #NXTWorldsCollide a special event," Triple H tweeted.

Fans react to Triple H's tweet

Judging from the replies, it can be said that Twitter fans were divided. While some shared the same feeling as The Game, others were not as thrilled about the event.

Fans thanked Triple H for putting on another good show. They were also happy to see the NXT UK stars have a good final match representing the promotion.

Fans also appreciated last night's WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event and wanted it to be a yearly event.

Some fans were upset over the results, especially with almost every NXT UK talent ending up losing their matches.

ZERO @ZeronycZero @TripleH @WWE NXT @WWE So we’re to beleive all the USA NXT are better than the UK team! I mean I know you’re trying to rebuild NXT but this PPV was not believable. Smells like Vince!! @TripleH @WWENXT @WWE So we’re to beleive all the USA NXT are better than the UK team! I mean I know you’re trying to rebuild NXT but this PPV was not believable. Smells like Vince!!

One fan wanted the old version of NXT to make a return.

Of course, the war between WWE and AEW kicked off as fans suggested watching AEW All Out. Some fans even called All Out the better show.

The overall response to both the Premium Live Events, Clash at the Castle and Worlds Collide was positive. We will need to tune in to the following week's shows to witness the fallouts.

