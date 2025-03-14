Triple H praises major star backstage at WWE SmackDown

WWE is currently gaining momentum on The Road to WrestleMania tour of Europe. Triple H and his teams are the hottest ticket in town, no matter which major European city they stop at. The Game just provided proof and revealed a viral moment from backstage at SmackDown today.

Celebrities and World Wrestling Entertainment are synonymous. Hollywood stars, musicians, and professional athletes are among the famous people attending WWE events on any given night in the United States. Trips overseas are increasing, but still a bit rare, so when the largest wrestling company in the world does come to town, everyone tries to get in the arena.

Lamine Yamal is one famous name who made his way backstage at SmackDown in Barcelona today. Dubbed 'Mini-Messi,' the star is a 17-year-old winger for FC Barcelona and Spain's national soccer team. Yamal met several superstars while hanging out backstage at today's SmackDown tapings from the Olympic Stadium in the capital of Catalonia, which is where FC Barcelona plays its home games.

Triple H took to X to share a photo with Yamal, who is widely viewed as one of the best young soccer players in the world after debuting in 2023 at age 15. WWE's Chief Content Officer added immense praise for the rising star.

"The future of @FCBarcelona is brighter than ever... Enjoy the show, Lamine," Triple H wrote with the photo below.

Yamal also appeared in backstage photos with Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes. The Scottish Warrior declared them both to be The Chosen Ones of their sports.

Triple H hypes WWE Backlash: STL

The fallout from WrestleMania 41 will explode on Saturday, May 10, at Backlash: St. Louis. Triple H took to X this week to announce the first premium live event after WrestleMania 41.

The Chief Content Officer included a new Backlash promo.

"Every #WrestleMania there are winners and there are losers... For every action ... there will be a Backlash. #WWEBacklash comes to @Enterprise_Cntr in St. Louis on May 10. Tickets on sale next Friday," Triple H wrote with the video below.

World Wrestling Entertainment's 20th Backlash event will take place 21 days after WrestleMania 41. SNME 39 will then take place 15 days after Backlash.

