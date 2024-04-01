Triple H praises Roman Reigns ahead of WWE RAW

WWE's Head of Creative Triple H has praised Roman Reigns ahead of his appearance on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

The Tribal Chief is arguably one of the most successful superstars in the Stamford-based company. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has defeated several top names after he won the Universal Championship at Payback 2020.

Triple H recently took to X(formerly Twitter) to advertise the upcoming episode of Biography: WWE Legends featuring Roman Reigns. The former DX member further praised The Head of The Table, claiming the latter's record-breaking title reign helped change the wrestling promotion's landscape:

"The entire landscape of @WWE and positioning of our business has changed as a result of @WWERomanReigns' almost unthinkable championship reign. He is once-in-a-generation. He might just be once-ever. Biography: WWE Legends featuring Roman Reigns airs tonight 9/8c @AETV #WWEonAE @HeymanHustle [Paul Heyman]," he wrote.

You can check out his X post below:

Paul Heyman opens up about a major change brought by Triple H

One can easily spot the difference in WWE ever since Vince McMahon stepped aside and Triple H took over the creative control. The emphasis on long-term storytelling has increased significantly under the former WWE Champion's regime.

During a recent interview with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, Paul Heyman pointed out that since The Game took over the creative control, the audience is more aware that storytelling is a priority for the company. The Wiseman also talked about the progression of Roman Reigns from The Big Dog to The Tribal Chief and also the integral nature of storylines in the business.

"I think under the creative guidance of Paul Levesque [Triple H], the audience is more cognizant of our pursuit to define storyline-first at all times, but it has been that way for us since August 2020. Just the very way that we revealed that Roman Reigns was no longer The Big Dog and Brock Lesnar's advocate was about to become a Special Counsel/Wise Man, and The Big Dog was about to become a Tribal Chief... So, it's always been storyline-first for us, and it took until the Paul Levesque era for the audience to realize just how much we incorporate the mantra of storyline-first at all times," he said.

Paul Heyman will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 during the WrestleMania weekend. Earlier this month, The Wiseman was the first star to be announced for the prestigious honor this year.

