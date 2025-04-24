Triple H prefers showbiz stars over wrestlers; wrestling veteran discusses criticism from WWE Legend (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the type of characters WWE and Triple H planned on pushing. The topic came to light after Bret Hart recently commented on the current crop of wrestlers in WWE.

During a recent interview, WWE legend Bret Hart mentioned that WWE focused on the entertainment aspect of the business and there were no real wrestlers anymore. The Hall of Famer felt that characters were given more importance than in-ring skills.

On a recent episode of the Wrestling Time Machine, Apter agreed with Hart's comments. He detailed that Hunter often pushed stars that suited their business. He noted that the rough, physical wrestlers weren't the norm anymore and WWE focused more on the entertainment side of the business. The veteran journalist mentioned that Gunther was one such exception to this rule.

"Yeah, I can see that. Even in interviews, Triple H praises the show business type of characters that are in WWE. So, it's not that rough-and-tumble Bret Hart style anymore. There are few, of course, like Gunther would be top of the list that have that Bret Hart, European type of style, which Bret Hart had. But yeah, they're more concerned with the way a character is going over, in my opinion, than the actual dynamic of a professional wrestling rough-and-tumble guy." [From 0:35 onwards]

Triple H is currently handling the creative team for WWE. Under his leadership, the company has ushered in a new era and has done record numbers in ticket and merchandise sales.

