Triple H presents new championship; first belts introduced in WWE's "new era"

Triple H just presented the first championship belts in WWE's "new era" tonight on RAW.

R-Truth and The Miz have been feuding with The Judgment Day for several weeks now. Miz even indicated that he wanted Awesome Truth to capture the tag titles for the first time. The two finally made history by winning the RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 40 in a ladder match.

Tonight on RAW, Triple H made an appearance and announced that this was the beginning of a new era in WWE's tag team division, and they needed titles that represented it. Adam Pearce then asked Awesome Truth to come out.

When Truth and The Miz came out, Triple H congratulated them on their win. He even said that watching R-Truth have his WrestleMania moment was awesome. He then told them that if they were going to represent the tag division, they needed to do it in a way that represented the new era.

The Game then informed them that they would be known as the World Tag Team Champions before unveiling the new title belts that had R-Truth flipping out. The Miz had to calm him down and get him to understand what was going on. The Game then handed over the titles to Awesome Truth before leaving the ring.

It will be interesting to see if The Game will present new titles to the SmackDown Tag Team Champions on the blue brand too.

