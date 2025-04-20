  • home icon
Triple H promises industry-shaking conclusion at WWE WrestleMania 41

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Apr 20, 2025 21:32 GMT
Triple H at WWE Hall of Fame 2025! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Triple H at WWE Hall of Fame 2025! [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H had a lot to say about WrestleMania 41 Night Two after delivering a stellar show on Saturday. Today, The Game promised an industry-shaking conclusion when John Cena goes head-to-head against Cody Rhodes.

Earlier this year, John Cena shocked the world when he turned heel and sold his soul to The Rock. A moment like this will be remembered forever, as it changed the landscape of the product heading into WrestleMania 41.

In an exclusive with Peter Rosenberg on Countdown to WrestleMania 41 Sunday, Triple H promised that an industry-shaking conclusion is planned for the upcoming title match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. While he didn't reveal much, he guaranteed the moment will be talked about by the fans for decades.

"It has to emotionally deliver moments that you maybe thought you'd never see. There will be moments within this match that will be created for the next 10-15 years. People will be talking about, 'I was there the night when this happened between Cody Rhodes and John Cena," Levesque said.
It'll be interesting to see what The Game has in mind for the fans to close Night 2 of WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
