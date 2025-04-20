Triple H promises industry-shaking conclusion at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H had a lot to say about WrestleMania 41 Night Two after delivering a stellar show on Saturday. Today, The Game promised an industry-shaking conclusion when John Cena goes head-to-head against Cody Rhodes.
Earlier this year, John Cena shocked the world when he turned heel and sold his soul to The Rock. A moment like this will be remembered forever, as it changed the landscape of the product heading into WrestleMania 41.
In an exclusive with Peter Rosenberg on Countdown to WrestleMania 41 Sunday, Triple H promised that an industry-shaking conclusion is planned for the upcoming title match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. While he didn't reveal much, he guaranteed the moment will be talked about by the fans for decades.
"It has to emotionally deliver moments that you maybe thought you'd never see. There will be moments within this match that will be created for the next 10-15 years. People will be talking about, 'I was there the night when this happened between Cody Rhodes and John Cena," Levesque said.
It'll be interesting to see what The Game has in mind for the fans to close Night 2 of WrestleMania 41.
