Triple H provides update on highly-requested WWE happening

The WWE Endeavor era has been full of major surprises and groundbreaking happenings for the world's largest pro wrestling company. Triple H is the friendly face of authority in the promotion these days, and he seemingly has a new announcement for the WWE Universe every week. The Game is now teasing an anticipated announcement for the near future.
WrestleMania in England remains a highly-requested event, but British fans would seemingly be thrilled with a premium live event at this point. WWE has run countless UK tours, and close to two dozen special events, but has never held The Grandest Stage of Them All across the pond. John Cena kicked the WrestleMania-to-London campaign into high gear in 2023, and related chatter has picked up ever since. It's now looking like England will at least get a PLE in the near future.
Triple H has seemingly revealed that a plan was in the works to host a PLE from the UK. The Daily Mail's Alex McCarthy spoke with the WWE Chief Content Officer at the London tryouts today, and it was noted that India was a place he'd like to take the company to and it was a market that will soon get content on Netflix. When asked about the UK hosting a premium live event in the next year or so, The Game responded with just four words, but his answer is resonating with the WWE Universe.
"Oh yeah, for sure," Triple H stated.
Ahead of its tour of Europe in 2026, officials will run a 10-stop tour from August 22-September 1 that includes SmackDown in Dublin and Lyon, RAW in Birmingham and Paris, plus the inaugural Clash in Paris PLE.
Updated lineup for WWE WrestleMania 41
World Wrestling Entertainment's 41st annual WrestleMania PLE will take place in 20 days. Below is the updated lineup coming out of this week's RAW in London:
- Night One: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
- Night One: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
- AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
- World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso
- Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
- Women's World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair
- Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena
WrestleMania 41 will take place at Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas, the same venue that hosted SummerSlam 2021. Peacock will stream the big event in the United States, while international fans can watch the show via Netflix.