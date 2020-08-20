Triple H provides an update on Lars Sullivan's WWE return

On the recently concluded NXT TakeOver XXX Media Conference Call, Triple H discussed a host of topics, including his take on Lars Sullivan's potential return to WWE.

The hard-hitting WWE Superstar was last seen on WWE TV almost a year ago, however, with a report emerging of him possibly training for his return, Triple H himself has now shed some light on the entire situation.

More from Lars, from his IG pic.twitter.com/1uut7T5h4F — Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) August 18, 2020

Triple H on Lars Sullivan's return to WWE

Lars looks ready to return to the ring. From Lars' Instagram story pic.twitter.com/T0i97lrvCi — Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) August 18, 2020

While speaking to the media as part of the NXT TakeOver XXX Media Conference Call, Triple H was asked regarding Lars Sullivan's possible return to WWE TV. The WWE COO claimed that this was the first time he's heard of the workout videos Sullivan put on the internet but when it comes to a potential return to WWE TV, The Game doesn't have any idea on that.

"I have not seen those [Lars Sullivan's workout videos]. I, to be honest, don't have an update on that."- said Triple H.

Lars Sullivan's time in WWE

Having trained under WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley, Lars Sullivan was recommended to WWE by the former United States Champion in 2013. Sullivan eventually made his WWE debut in 2017 and during his time at NXT, he was among one of the toughest superstars in the entire company. Though Lars Sullivan didn't win a championship, he was in contention of becoming the inaugural NXT North American Champion when he took part in a six-man Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans in 2018 to determine the inaugural North American Champ.

In April of 2019, Lars Sullivan finally made his main roster debut after he reportedly walked out on his initial debut in January due to an anxiety attack. Shortly after his main roster debut as part of the RAW brand, Sullivan was drafted to SmackDown as part of the Superstar Shake-up. However, in June, on an episode of RAW, Lars Sullivan sustained a severe knee injury and his recovery time was predicted to be within six to nine months.

