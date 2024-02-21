"Triple H pushing her to the moon," "Hunter knows what's best" - WWE fans react to 3-time champion's current run on RAW

WWE under Triple H's creative leadership has helped the company to organically create new stars for the product. Meanwhile, fans reacted to a popular star's run with the promotion after a dominant display of power on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Last year, Nia Jax returned to WWE full-time for the first time in nearly two years after the old regime released her. The Irresistible Force has dominated the women's division on Monday Night RAW for the past few months. After her win over Becky Lynch, she received a one-on-one title match against Rhea Ripley.

The former RAW Women's Champion has been booked strong since her return and making waves in the promotion. On the recent episode of RAW, the former 2-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion annihilated all six competitors of the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber match, and fans reacted to it.

Check out some reactions below:

Nia Jax is set to face Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley for the title in Perth at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024. It will be interesting to see if Jax wins the title and enters WrestleMania as a singles champion for the first time in her career.

Nia Jax recalls how Triple H brought her back for a second run in WWE

In 2014, Nia Jax originally signed with WWE and joined the developmental brand. After almost seven years with the promotion, she was released from the Stamford-based company. However, she didn't join another organization, nor did she spend too much time on the independent circuit like her peers.

Speaking on After The Bell, Jax recalled how she texted Triple H after her one-off appearance at Royal Rumble 2023, and The Game spoke to her before giving her a call to return on a full-time basis under his new regime:

"I remember I was talking to Sara Amato because she was my coach at NXT and she was like, 'You look great, you look incredible. You're made for wrestling. You should try again.' 'Really? I would love to, but I'm not sure.' She was like, 'Just text Hunter. Text him.' I texted Hunter, 'Hey, I was wondering if you had a spot for me to come back.' Like two minutes later he was like, 'Yeah, let's talk. Let's chat soon.' It snowballed from there. I didn't really know when I was going to return, we just chatted about a possible time because he's so incredibly busy."

She finally received the call after SummerSlam from The Game.

