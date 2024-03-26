Triple H puts the world "on notice" with huge WrestleMania announcement

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H likes to deliver on his promises, and that's exactly what has happened on WWE RAW this week. He delivered on what appeared to be a promise he had made previously with an enormous announcement.

Meek Mill is a well-known professional rapper and is known to be a fan of WWE. He posted on his Instagram recently that his sons wanted to attend WrestleMania 40 and even tagged Triple H in his post, asking for his help in making it happen.

The Game answered immediately and sent him a message on Instagram saying that he was invited to WrestleMania and asked him to clear his schedule. He also promised the rapper that he was going to have some fun.

On WWE RAW tonight, things were already crazy with CM Punk returning and The Rock assaulting Cody Rhodes backstage and leaving him bloody and injured. On top of that, a video was played which announced that Meek Mill was going to be at WrestleMania. Meek Meel put the video up on social media as well, and Triple H has now responded to the enormous announcement.

He retweeted the rapper's post and said that the world was on notice.

"Game on…the whole world’s on notice."

Expand Tweet

What the rapper will do at WrestleMania is unsure, but a performance seems to be the most likely possibility.