Triple H not qualified to run WWE; wrestling veteran lashes out in brutal rant (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently fired shots at Triple H. He was sharing his thoughts on Bret Hart's opinion of The Game.

During a recent interview, Bret Hart lambasted Triple H. The three-time Hall of Famer spoke his mind about how he felt, claiming that the Chief Content Officer would not be in that role if he were not married to the boss' daughter. He went on to say that he had very little respect for The King of Kings.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran echoed Bret's views on the Hall of Famer. He questioned whether The Game would be in the same position had he not married Stephanie McMahon.

Vince Russo added that many other veterans of the wrestling business were much smarter than The Game, but could never become the Chief Content Officer of WWE.

"Bret is the guy, Bret is only gonna say things that Bret would say. How many people would say that? How many people would say, 'Listen, man, if he didn't marry Stephanie, he would not be in that spot.' I could think of people in the wrestling business [who are] much, much smarter than Triple H that never in a million years would wind up in a spot like that. So, that's the reality of the situation. I'm sorry, I look at Shawn, I look at Triple H and I look at Taker and I ask myself the question, 'How qualified are these guys for their positions and what makes them qualified?' The fact that they were great wrestlers does not qualify them."

The King of Kings has come under severe criticism of late after Wrestlepalooza. The event marked the start of a new era for the company. However, many fans found the PLE to be underwhelming, with nothing of note happening on the show.

