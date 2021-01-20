Triple H questions how Indian Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar would've done in a WWE ring

WWE COO Triple H was recently featured in an interview on Sony Sports India. The former multi-time WWE World Champion promoted the upcoming WWE Superstar Spectacle. Along with it, The Game also had a message for Sachin Tendulkar.

During the conversation, The Game was asked about his chances of possibly stepping into the world of Cricket. To that question, Triple H responded by claiming that if he had set his mind to the sport, he could have done some damage with a Cricket bat.

"I like to think I could've been pretty good at anything I set my mind to and I'm sure that if I picked one up I could do some damage with a Cricket bat. I mean, not the same kind of damage as a [Sachin] Tendulkar but I surely would've tried."- said Triple H.

The King of Kings further admitted that he could have been great at the sport and he might've even been the next Sachin Tendulkar. However, Triple H also questioned how the Indian Cricket legend would do if he ever decided to step into the ring with Triple H's iconic sledgehammer.

"Look I don't know, maybe I would've been great at it. Maybe I would've been the next Tendulkar. Then again, I don't know, how would he do with a sledgehammer in a ring? We'd have to see"- added Triple H.

Triple H and his crew are gearing up for WWE Superstar Spectacle this month

The WWE Superstar Spectacle is scheduled to air on 26th January 2021, on Indian Republic Day. The show is set for a total of two hours and will be aired on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 at 8 PM in India. While it isn't confirmed yet, the show could also be telecasted on the WWE Network.

Advertisement

In an exclusive chat with the new Indian talents @DilsherShanky, @gururaajwwe & @giantzanjeerwwe, they express gratitude for the opportunity to make their first appearance on #WWESuperstarSpectacle. #WWENowIndia @SonySportsIndia pic.twitter.com/R80OslLh5r — WWE India (@WWEIndia) January 20, 2021

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal along with The Bollywood Boyz will be featured on the show. The likes of Kavita Devi and Indus Sher are also advertised for the event. As it stands, it also remains to be seen if The Great Khali will be making any sort of appearance or not, given his influence in the country of India.