Triple H quickly reacts after Jey Uso chooses his WrestleMania opponent; sends him a message during WWE RAW

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 11, 2025 03:07 GMT
The star has chosen (Image credit:WWE.com)

Triple H has now reacted after Jey Uso finally chose WrestleMania. He quickly sent the Royal Rumble winner a message during WWE RAW.

After winning the Royal Rumble, Jey Uso had a lot to prove. Fans reacted with mixed feelings, feeling he may not have deserved the opportunity.

Triple H reacted to Jey Uso's choice. He said there was only one place in WWE to make the point and prove that someone really is the main event star they claim to be: WrestleMania.

He also said that sometimes, stars have to take the impossible road to success, and that's what Uso was doing. The Game added that the match between Jey Uso and Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania was confirmed.

"There is only one place to really prove if you’re “The Main Event” … and sometimes you just have to take the most impossible road to get there! Jey vs. Gunther. For the World Heavyweight Championship at #WrestleMania," he said.

It remains to be seen if Jey Uso can live up to Triple H's expectations and prove himself to be the Main Event when he faces the Ring General at WrestleMania.

Edited by Angana Roy
