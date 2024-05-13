Triple H, Randy Orton, The Undertaker and more 'serious legends' feature in stunning picture shared by current WWE star

A current but inactive WWE star recently shared a throwback photo featuring a handful of legends such as Triple H, Randy Orton, and The Undertaker. It was one of the most iconic photoshoots of the 2000s that showcased some of the top stars at the time.

Montel Vontavious Porter oor MVP, shared the famous photo spread from the 2008 WWE Magazine featuring several superstars who were at the top of their game back then. The photo included now Hall of Famers such as The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Rey Mysterio and some are still wrestling in AEW such as Edge and Chris Jericho.

"Flashback to a long time ago. I was among some serious legends at this photo session. Who remembers this?" MVP wrote.

What are Triple H, Randy Orton, The Undertaker and every other WWE legends pictured doing now?

Let's look at what the wrestling legends pictured above are doing now:

Batista - Batista has officially retired from professional wrestling and is currently a Hollywood actor. He is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, although there is no current schedule.

Umaga - The Samoan Bulldozer was released less than a year after this photo was initially released and sadly passed away on December 4, 2009. His nephew Solo Sikoa and son Zilla Fatu are carrying his legacy by using his iconic Samoan Spike finisher.

Ric Flair - Ric Flair has retired and unretired a bunch of times since 2008. He's currently signed to AEW as an on-air talent. He still gets physical in the ring, most recently getting superkicked by The Young Bucks in Sting's farewell match.

Shawn Michaels - The Heartbreak Kid retired in 2010 and returned for a one-off in 2018. He's currently working as WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and is in creative control of NXT.

John 'Bradshaw' Layfield - JBL retired from wrestling in 2009 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. He serves as an ambassador for the company and works on his multiple businesses.

Finlay - The Fighting Irishman retired in 2012 and has been working for WWE as a trainer and assistant coach at the Performance Center in Florida.

John Cena - John Cena has been a part-time superstar since 2019 and recently admitted that he's close to retirement. He's also a Hollywood actor like Batista and The Rock.

Triple H - The Game officially retired two years ago after undergoing a heart procedure. He's currently an executive for WWE, working as chief content officer and head of creative in the main roster.

Jeff Hardy - Jeff Hardy left WWE in 2009 and returned in 2017. He left again in 2021 and is currently signed to AEW. He's currently out with a nose injury since February.

Randy Orton - Still signed by the WWE and is currently in his best physical condition. He recently returned from a back surgery and works better than ever. He even decided to go back to having a full-time schedule.

The Undertaker - The Phenom officially retired from wrestling in November 2020. He was recently signed to a Legends Deal, but is making a name for himself as a podcaster under his real name Mark Callaway.

Rey Mysterio - Just like Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio is still with the company as an active performer. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year, but still wrestles a full-time schedule.

Big Show - The Big Show left WWE in 2021 and joined AEW as a commentator. He's making sporadic appearances for the company.

Chris Jericho - Chris Jericho remains a top star in AEW and is currently a member of another faction called The Learning Tree. Jericho continues to find ways to reinvent himself although some fans are asking him to start putting over talent.

Edge - Edge retired in 2011 due to a neck injury and was inducted into the Hall of Fame a year later. He came out of retirement in 2020 and left WWE last October after his contract expired. He's now with AEW and is the current TNT Champion.

MVP, who posted the throwback picture, is currently signed to WWE as a manager for Omos. He's inactive but remains with the company. He returned full-time in 2020 and has been a manager ever since.

