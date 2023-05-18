Triple H should re-sign controversial former champion, says WWE Legend

Earlier this year, Triple H and company higher-ups surprisingly decided to release Mandy Rose from her WWE contract.

Although Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for over 400 days, the 32-year-old was quickly let go. She was released due to her FanTime account, which saw her posting adult content via a paid service.

Despite her external pastures away from the ring, current NXT commentator Booker T stated on his Hall of Fame podcast WWE should consider bringing her back to the company.

"The question is: would you like to see Mandy Rose back in WWE? Me personally, I would," Booker said. "Main roster or NXT, I really don't care. I just hope she gets a chance to get back in there and prove that ... she still can be one of the best." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

After having a difficult start to her WWE career on the main roster, Mandy's move down to NXT in 2021 saw her produce some of the best character work any superstar has portrayed in recent years.

Did Triple H mess up by releasing Mandy Rose?

Given how much attention the former leader of Toxic Attraction brought to the company, many were shocked when WWE quickly chose to let her go.

Speaking on his podcast, Wrestling With Freddie, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. said that Triple H made a big mistake by releasing Mandy Rose.

"In what I think might be the first fumble that Triple H has had, they released Mandy Rose, the NXT Champion. And if you aren’t familiar with her, she rules. She’s awesome, she’s been the champ for over a year. She’s drop-dead gorgeous, she can talk on the mic." [H/T 411Mania]

During her time as the leader of Toxic Attraction, Mandy was able to elevate two young stars, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. Both women are now top singles stars in NXT.

Was WWE right to release Mandy Rose? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

