Triple H sends a heartfelt message to 4-time champion after his WWE return on RAW

Israel Lutete
Israel Lutete
Modified Aug 23, 2022 12:30 PM IST

Triple H took to social media to comment on Johnny Gargano's WWE return on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Following Vince McMahon's retirement as the Chairman and CEO of the company, The Game took over the role of WWE Head of Creative. He has used his powers to bring back released NXT talents such as Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis and Karrion Kross & Scarlett.

Gargano is one of the biggest names to have come out of the black and gold brand. He's recognized as the first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion in history. He parted ways with WWE last year after his contract expired. He made a shocking return on the Red brand this week with his Rebel Heart theme song.

Triple H sent out a heartfelt tweet on Twitter in reaction to Johnny Wrestling's return, welcoming him to the main roster.

"Believe in yourself. Nobody will do it for you. Welcome to WWE Raw, JohnnyGargano!" The Game tweeted.
Believe in yourself. Nobody will do it for you. Welcome to #WWERaw, @JohnnyGargano! twitter.com/wwe/status/156…

The WWE Universe reacts to Triple H's message to Johnny Gargano

When Rebel Heart hit, many wrestling fans from around the globe lost their minds. It was unexpected, and it took many people by surprise. Most fans weren't expecting to see him return on RAW this week, especially not during that part of the show.

The WWE Universe heaped praise on The Game for bringing Johnny Gargano back.

@TripleH @WWE @JohnnyGargano Thank you Hunter. 🐐
@TripleH @JohnnyGargano Easily your biggest W yet in charge, thank you so so much

One fan asked Triple H for a program between Gargano and Ciampa on RAW:

@TripleH @JohnnyGargano now give us what we want https://t.co/JXwcrdCAIW

Another fan shared a hilarious photo of Gargano, superkicking Theory which had Triple H and Tony Khan's name on it:

@TripleH @WWE @JohnnyGargano https://t.co/pJW0IuMAD7

A member of the WWE Universe was wondering if Bray Wyatt will return to the company next:

@TripleH @JohnnyGargano He’s next right? https://t.co/umtEj77w3d

Johnny Gargano also spoke about his return on Twitter, reminding fans that he wanted it to be a total surprise. His wife, Candice LeRae, also reacted to his return on the social platform by sharing an adorable photo of their son.

Overall, the former NXT Champion's return was very well received by the wrestling world.

Whom would you like to see Gargano face on RAW? Sound off in the comments below!

