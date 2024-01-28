Triple H reacts to Bayley's record-breaking Royal Rumble win

WWE's head of creative Triple H has reacted to Bayley's Women's Royal Rumble victory tonight.

At the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event tonight, The Role Model lasted a whopping 63 minutes and won the annual free-for-all. She has now booked a slot in a Women's title match at WrestleMania 40. She now also holds the record for the longest time spent in a Women's Royal Rumble match.

Shortly after Bayley's victory, Triple H posed with her backstage for a picture. He then shared a heartfelt tweet congratulating Bayley on her massive accomplishment.

"She fought for a record-setting 63 minutes and 3 seconds… and now, Philadelphia is calling her. Congratulations to 2024 #RoyalRumble Match winner, @itsBayleyWWE ! #WrestleMania," wrote The Game.

Bayley had been a mainstay on WWE's main roster since 2016 but had never won the Royal Rumble match. She has been doing incredibly well as the leader of Damage CTRL for quite some time now.

Many fans had been speculating that Bayley would win the Royal Rumble match this year, and it has finally happened. Judging by recent events, Bayley will quite possibly challenge Rhea Ripley for her Women's World title at WrestleMania 40.

The Nightmare has been holding the title since her big win over Charlotte Flair at last year's WrestleMania.

