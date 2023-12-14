Triple H reacts to blockbuster WWE announcement 

Triple H's new WWE regime has helped the promotion elevate its stars with strong booking, whether it's through weekly shows or premium live events. Recently, the star reacted to a blockbuster announcement regarding a first-time-ever premium live event in the coming year.

Last month, it was announced that WWE will hold its first-ever premium live event in France after WrestleMania 40 which will be Backlash 2024. Several stars have already reacted to the blockbuster announcement as superstars are excited to perform internationally for the fans.

Today, it was revealed that the SmackDown before the event will also take place in France and the tickets will be up for sale on 12 January 2024. After the announcement, Triple H reacted to the news and shared his thoughts by hyping up the upcoming event. Check it out:

"Excitement for #WWEBacklash France has already been off the charts... Looking forward to France's first-ever @WWE Premium Live Event on May 4, 2024, and #SmackDown the night before, @LDLC_Arena. Tickets go on sale January 12."

The event is set to take place at the LDLC Arena during the first week of May 2024.

Triple H said WWE does not take its fans for granted

Last year, Triple H became the Chief Content Officer and took over the creative duties which were pverseen by Vince McMahon in WWE for over three decades. The Game made significant changes to the product over the past year.

Moreover, Triple H changed several rules that were implemented by Vince McMahon. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Hunter spoke about the talent and revealed that the promotion does not take its fans for granted. Check it out:

“We don’t take our fan base for granted,” said Levesque. “And the way our talent operates is different from other generations. They want to go out there and put on the best possible show they can... A lot of these kids are already invested–they grew up wanting to do this. And if they didn’t, they fell in love with it by learning from people who grew up wanting to be in this business, and that’s how they learned the respect for it.” [H/T - SI]

The Game has proven it by bringing back fan favourites such as CM Punk, Randy Orton, and R-Truth back in time for Survivor Series 2023.

