Triple H reacts to “industry changing” night in Canada

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is in the books. The Stamford-based company's Head of Creative Triple H recently posted a social media update to share a message after an action-packed night.

Earlier this week, The Game posted an X/Twitter post to claim that the Elimination Chamber weekend would be "industry-changing." On the lines of what the 55-year-old said, the premium live event featured highly engaging contests and Randy Orton and Jade Cargill's highly anticipated returns. But the biggest highlight of the night was John Cena's historic heel turn.

Triple H recently took to his X/Twitter account to thank the city of Toronto for hosting SmackDown and the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The former world champion noted that The Road to WrestleMania was on while urging the fans to enjoy.

"Thank you to the great city of Toronto for hosting #SmackDown & #WWEChamber. The road to #WrestleMania is on… enjoy the ride." he wrote.

Triple H set to receive major WWE honor during the WrestleMania 41 week

Triple H is one of the most popular and celebrated names in professional wrestling. The veteran has won many titles and accolades over the years. Hunter is set to add another feather to his cap ahead of The Showcase of The Immortals.

Earlier this year, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker announced that The Game will be inducted into the 2025 Hall of Fame. He will join an elite list of stars to receive the honor twice. The veteran was previously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 as a member of D-Generation X.

In addition to Triple H, inaugural WWE Divas Champion Michelle McCool is the only other name announced for the Hall of Fame induction so far. With WrestleMania over one and a half months away, it remains to be seen which other legends will receive the honor this time around.

Which other wrestling legends do you think will be added to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

