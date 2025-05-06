  • home icon
Triple H reacts to Jey Uso getting attacked by a "fan" in the crowd after WWE RAW goes off air

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 06, 2025 06:50 GMT
Jey Uso was attacked (Images via WWE
Jey Uso was attacked (Images via WWE's YouTube and WWE.com)

Jey Uso was attacked by someone in the crowd after this week's episode of WWE RAW went off the air, and Triple H took to social media to react to the matter. The attacker was Logan Paul, who was posing as a fan.

The Maverick is the #1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. The company has yet to officially announce the date and location for the match. Even though Backlash is this Saturday, the bout has not been confirmed for the show. During RAW this week, The Yeet Master defended his world title against Seth Rollins in the main event. The Visionary won the match via disqualification after CM Punk attacked him.

After the show went off the air, Jey Uso interacted with the fans at the ringside. He was then attacked by a person in a hoodie, who revealed himself to be Logan Paul. Triple H then took to X to send out a tweet stating:

"The show never ends…#WWERaw," wrote Triple H.

You can check out the tweet below:

Logan Paul immediately ran away after attacking Jey Uso. CM Punk and Sami Zayn were at the ringside, and they checked up on The Yeet Master. Even though Jey lost to Seth Rollins, he's still the World Heavyweight Champion, as titles can't change hands via DQ.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

