Triple H reacts to John Cena and Cody Rhodes' segment on WWE RAW after their heated exchange

By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 17, 2025 20:21 GMT
Cody Rhodes, Triple H, John Cena (Image Credits: Netflix on X, WWE.com)
Cody Rhodes, Triple H, John Cena (Image Credits: Netflix on X, WWE.com)

John Cena finally addressed the WWE Universe for the first time since betraying Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. Triple H reacted immediately after Cena's segment with Cody Rhodes on tonight's Monday Night RAW.

Cena lashed out at the WWE Universe, claiming they took him for granted for years. He even stated that he wasn't a babyface nor a heel, but was rather a human being set to follow his own heart.

On X, Triple H reacted to the heated exchange between Cena and Rhodes. The Game labeled the segment as a "must watch" and also praised the fans in Brussels, Belgium.

"As MUST WATCH as it gets!! #WWERAW in Brussels is on fire," wrote Triple H.

Check out Triple H's post on X:

John Cena won the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. He became the #1 contender for the title after last eliminating CM Punk in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Post-match, he was greeted by Rhodes, who congratulated his WrestleMania 41 opponent. This led to The Rock and Travis Scott making their way to the ring, as The Final Boss called the shots. Cena hit Rhodes with a low blow, cementing his heel turn.

At WrestleMania 41, John Cena will aim to win his 17th WWE world championship.

Edited by Harish Raj S
