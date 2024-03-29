Triple H reacts to the latest WWE bombshell

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently shared his reaction to a bombshell announcement made by the company.

NXT Stand & Deliver will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on April 6, 2024, ahead of WrestleMania 40. For weeks, fans were on the edge of their seats to see which match would main event the PLE of WWE's third brand during 'Mania weekend.

Sports Illustrated dropped the big news that Trick Williams will clash against Carmelo Hayes in the climactic main event of NXT Stand & Deliver. Once an unstoppable team, these two stars became bitter rivals after Melo's brutal attack on his former partner. Now, Williams is out for revenge and wants to prove he can rise on his own without the 29-year-old star's shadow looming over him.

Triple H took to X/Twitter to share that the intensity of Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes' feud has earned them the prestigious main event spot at NXT Stand & Deliver.

"A rivalry made for the main event spotlight. @_trickwilliams and @Carmelo_WWE are ready to step onto @WWENXT’s biggest stage during #WrestleMania XL Weekend. #StandAndDeliver," he wrote.

Triple H's current opinion of top WWE Superstar after previously laughing at him

The United States Champion Logan Paul recalled that The King of Kings once laughed when he showed interest in becoming a WWE Superstar.

Paul has shared the ring with top stars such as Rey Mysterio, The Miz, Roman Reigns, and Kevin Owens. He also defeated The Master of 619 at Crown Jewel 2023 to win the US title.

During a recent interview with Graham Bensinger, Logan Paul recalled Triple H laughing at him for wanting to pursue a career in WWE.

"Yeah, [I heard Triple H laughed when he heard I was interested in WWE], he told me to my face. I'm sure he thought 'there's no way this internet kid can hang with the toughness and complex nature of this sport," Paul said.

However, the 14-time World Champion's opinion has changed with time due to The Maverick's ability and dedication to the sport.

"Once he got into it, and I saw not only what he's able to do, but his dedication to doing it, you know that's a game-changer for me. He earned my respect right out the shoot," Hunter said.

As of now, the YouTube sensation is set to defend his title at WrestleMania 40 against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a triple-threat match. The WWE Universe is excited to see what Triple H and Shawn Michaels have in store for NXT Stand & Deliver and WrestleMania XL this year.

