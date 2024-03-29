Triple H's current opinion of top WWE Superstar after previously laughing at him

Logan Paul recently recalled Triple H laughing when he heard of the former's interest in becoming a WWE Superstar. Meanwhile, The Game revealed that the YouTuber has earned his respect.

After making a few sporadic appearances, The Maverick made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 teaming up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios in tag team action. The 28-year-old later signed a multi-year contract with the Stamford-based company. He has since shared the ring with several top superstars, including Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio. Last November, Paul defeated The Master of the 619 to capture his first United States Championship.

In a recent interview with Graham Bensinger, the YouTuber disclosed that Triple H had laughed at his interest in pursuing a WWE career. He claimed The Game probably thought he could not make it in the business.

"Yeah, [I heard Triple H laughed when he heard I was interested in WWE], he told me to my face. I'm sure he thought 'there's no way this internet kid can hang with the toughness and complex nature of this sport,'" he said.

In the same in-depth video, WWE's Chief Content Officer admitted that Paul's ability and dedication changed his initial opinion of the current United States Champion.

"Once he got into it, and I saw not only what he's able to do, but his dedication to doing it, you know that's a game-changer for me. He earned my respect right out the shoot," Triple H said. [H/T: SEScoops]

Logan Paul will defend his United States Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL

Since capturing the United States Championship in November, Logan Paul has defended it only once against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble earlier this year. The match ended in a victory for The Maverick via disqualification.

The 28-year-old is now scheduled to put his United States Championship on the line in a Triple Threat match against Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania XL. While The Prizefighter has held the United States title on multiple occasions, The Viper has won it only once in 2018.

The YouTuber has competed in a few boxing matches. However, he recently announced his retirement from the sport, stating that he is currently a professional wrestler.

