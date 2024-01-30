Triple H reacts to major return after more than a year on WWE RAW

Triple H has reacted to a star's recent return on WWE RAW this week.

Pat McAfee has been absent from WWE for a long time now. He took a hiatus from the company and his full-time role back in 2022. He made one-time appearances a few times since then but finally made a confirmed full-time return to the show this week on WWE RAW.

After what appeared to be another one-time appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble, Michael Cole confirmed that Pat McAfee was back full-time and would be partnering with Cole on the red brand going forward.

Wade Barrett went to SmackDown, where he will presumably be working with Corey Graves in the new SmackDown commentary team following Kevin Patrick's release from WWE.

Triple H confirmed the news, reacting to Pat McAfee's major full-time return to WWE after 1.5 years. He said he was thrilled to have McAfee back in WWE and welcomed him home.

"Thrilled to have @PatMcAfeeShow every week on #WWERaw. Welcome home, Pat!"

McAfee is known for being one of the most beloved figures among WWE fans for the energy he brings to the commentary desk, something that was quite absent before he first arrived.

