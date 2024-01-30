WWE officially makes big change to RAW for 2024 before CM Punk's announcement; massive replacement after star's release

CM Punk kicked off WWE RAW with a massive announcement about his future in the company, but that was not the first one of the night. Before the star made his way to the ring, though, there was another big change, thanks to another big full-time return.

At Royal Rumble, Pat McAfee returned to the commentary table in WWE. It was thought that this would be a one-time appearance like before.

Minutes later, CM Punk showed up on the show to announce that he would not be a part of WrestleMania this year. There was another announcement before that. Pat McAfee came out to the commentary table to join Michael Cole.

Cole then confirmed what was happening, officially announcing a change to the commentary team for both RAW and SmackDown for 2024.

A few days back, Kevin Patrick was released from WWE. It seems that Wade Barrett and Corey Graves will be the team for SmackDown now, and on RAW, Michael Cole will be partnering with the newly returned Pat McAfee full-time.

This is McAfee's first full-time return in years.

