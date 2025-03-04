Triple H reacts to The Rock getting called out on WWE RAW; security had to get involved

  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 04, 2025 05:21 GMT
The star has reacted (Image credit: WWE.com)

Triple H has now reacted to a star calling out the Rock. It led to a fiery segment where even the security team had to get involved.

CM Punk opened WWE RAW filled with righteous fury over the incidents of the Elimination Chamber. He stood on the commentary table to deliver a promo and made it clear that he would not mince words. In a throwback to himself from the 2010s, he was furious and called out The Rock, naming him "a bald fraud" with a mid-life crisis.

He also called out John Cena and then addressed Seth Rollins, even warning his wife, Becky Lynch. Rollins attacked him, and they had a huge brawl. A massive team of security had to get involved, but even then, they could not effectively separate the two stars.

Triple H has now reacted to Punk's promo calling out The Rock and was very happy. Even with security getting involved, the heated start to the shows had him reacting with fire emojis.

"🔥🔥🔥 start to #WWERaw."

It remains to be seen if CM Punk is punished for his comments against a board member, but Triple H does not seem too interested.

