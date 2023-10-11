Triple H reacts to The Undertaker's NXT appearance

NXT indeed leveled up tonight as The Undertaker was among the many special guests on a high-profile show. The main roster's creative boss, Triple H, took to Twitter following the episode to comment on The Deadman's appearance on NXT.

There were a lot of rumors heading into this week's NXT regarding the WWE Hall of Famer being brought in to increase the star power. WWE went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite after a long time, and in a bid to send a message to Tony Khan and team, put out one of, if not the most stacked NXT cards ever.

The Undertaker was in attendance, as well as being involved in a segment after the main event. Triple H, who formerly looked after NXT's creative operations, reacted to a WWE clip of The Undertaker in NXT, and it's clear that he was delighted.

The Game has had some memorable battles against The Deadman, and as one can view from his tweet below, the WWE COO has the utmost respect for Mark Calaway, as you can view in his tweet here.

"…now THAT’S bada**. @undertaker #WWENXT @USANetwork," wrote Triple H.

The Undertaker made Carmelo Hayes look like a million bucks on a special NXT episode

Carmelo Hayes headlined the latest installment of NXT against long-time rival Bron Breakker. The babyface had John Cena in his corner, while Breakker had Paul Heyman as his mentor for the night.

Hayes eventually picked up the win, but as expected, the disgruntled heel attacked Carmelo after the match. With Cena nowhere in the picture, as he'd already chased Solo Sikoa to the back, the stage was set for The Undertaker to arrive. The American Bad*** came out and delivered a chokeslam to Breakker, before giving Carmelo Hayes props for his efforts and celebrating with the crowd.

'Taker also shared a great moment with Hayes after NXT went off the air, and you can read more on what happened right here.