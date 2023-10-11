What happened with The Undertaker after NXT went off the air?

The rumors turned out to be accurate, as The Undertaker appeared on a star-studded NXT episode and closed out the show with Carmelo Hayes. A fantastic photo of the Deadman and Hayes raising their arms near the ramp went viral after the show.

The main event of NXT, which went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, saw Carmelo Hayes defeat Bron Breakker in a typically solid match. After the contest, the latter's trash talk was met with a surprise interference by The Undertaker. He hit the rookie with a chokeslam before celebrating with Carmelo Hayes.

While fans around the world watched a special NXT segment, the people in attendance got to see something even more iconic! Undertaker posed for an epic moment with Hayes after the match as he raised his arm before walking to the back. Melo also stood by the Phenom's side, making for one of the coolest graphics you'll ever see.

For a moment, it briefly felt like a throwback to the good old days when 'Taker had Kane by his side, as you can view below:

Hayes could not have asked for a better rub than to get the acknowledgment of one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time in The Undertaker.

