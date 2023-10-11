WWE NXT Results: The Bloodline may get new member; The Undertaker returns; Cody Rhodes makes multiple announcements

We got a great episode of NXT with a visit from The Undertaker, John Cena, Asuka, LA Knight, and Cody Rhodes as special guest General Manager. Dominik Mysterio got a shot at the NXT Championship, while Asuka defeated a former women's champ.

Asuka def. Roxanne Perez

The Brawling Brutes def. Gallus

Ilja Dragunov def. Dominik Mysterio to retain the NXT Championship

Lola Vice def. Dani Palmer

Carmelo Hayes def. Bron Breakker

Cody Rhodes kicked off NXT and said he never imagined himself in the white and gold brand's ring. He had some announcements, with the first being that once the Women's Breakout Tournament ended, there would be the Men's Breakout Tournament.

Expand Tweet

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic was also making a comeback, and Cody had been made the special General Manager of NXT for the night by HBK Shawn Michaels.

Expand Tweet

Ilja Dragunov was out next and welcomed Cody before talking about bringing 'the fire' to NXT. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley interrupted them, and after some trash-talking, Dom challenged Dragunov to a title match.

Expand Tweet

Cody made the match official as the guest GM before saying that they also needed a special referee to keep Judgment Day in check, and the person on Cody's mind just happened to be LA Knight.

WWE NXT Results (October 10, 2023): Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez

Expand Tweet

During the match, we learned that Shotzi will also be hosting Halloween Havoc this year and will be joined by Scarlett. Roxanne got a takedown early on, but Asuka countered a big dive to the outside.

The Empress of Tomorrow came back with a dropkick and a hip attack before hitting a crossbody for a near fall. She got the Asuka Lock in but failed to make Perez tap out before getting the win off a big kick.

Result: Asuka def. Roxanne Perez

Kiana James tried to attack Perez after the match, but Shotzi came in and made the save.

Expand Tweet

Grade: B

The Brawling Brutes & Tyler Bate vs. Gallus - Pub Rules match on NXT

Expand Tweet

The match started before the bell, and trashcans and bowling balls came into play early on. Butch seemed to have hurt his leg before being sent into the steel steps and then through a table. Back in the ring, Butch hit a dive to the outside while Ridge and Bate hit tandem airplane spins.

All three members of Gallus were caught in submission moves before Butch was isolated in the ring. Ridge brought a table in before Bate smashed a mug on Joe's head. Bate and the Brutes sent Joe through a table with a triple powerbomb before getting the win.

Result: The Brawling Brutes & Tyler Bate def. Gallus

Expand Tweet

Grade: B+

We were headed for an interview with Lyra Valkyria, but Tegan Nox stormed in and argued with her about who deserved the next shot at the NXT Women's Title.

John Cena was out next and said he was long overdue for a visit to NXT. He added that he had much in common with Carmelo Hayes and wanted to support him tonight.

Expand Tweet

Bron Breakker showed up and said that Carmelo had no chance against him. Cena said it was a 'teachable moment' and wanted to wish him good luck before Breakker attacked him. Cena countered a spear and tried for the AA, but Breakker slipped out of the ring and retreated.

Expand Tweet

Backstage on NXT, Cody ran into Tony D'Angelo and Stacks backstage. The NXT tag champs proposed a 10-Tag Team Battle Royal with the winner facing them at Halloween Havoc.

Expand Tweet

Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio - NXT Championship match

Expand Tweet

Ilja was in control early on, but a distraction from Rhea allowed Dom to get a jab to the eye of the champ. Dragunov came back with a big suplex and some huge chops in the corner before the champ got a takedown and hit the flying forearm.

JD McDonagh arrived to derail the match and got taken out with a BFT from LA Knight. Rhea stepped in and tried to interfere with her title belt, but Trick Williams came out and stopped her.

Expand Tweet

Dragunov ignored the distractions and hit the Torpedo Moskau before picking up the win.

Result: Ilja Dragunov def. Dominik Mysterio to retain the NXT Championship

After the match, Baron Corbin showed up on the ramp and was headed to the ring, but then Dijak appeared and took Ilja out.

Expand Tweet

Grade: B+

Dani Palmer vs. Lola Vice on NXT

Palmer got the first takedown, and they traded holds before Vice took a crossbody from the ropes. Palmer got some big dropkicks but missed the moonsault.

Vice caught Dani in a triangle lock before getting the win off a kick to the head.

Result: Lola Vice def. Dani Palmer

Expand Tweet

Grade: C

Jacy Jayne was in class at Chase U before Andre discovered that he and Duke Hudson would be in the 10 Tag Team Battle Royal.

Paul Heyman showed up backstage and said that Breakker was more capable than anyone, even his uncle Scott Steiner and his dad Rick Steiner. He hyped Bron up before Breakker left for the main event, and Heyman called Roman Reigns, hinting at Bron possibly joining the Bloodline.

Expand Tweet

We got a promo from Brian Pillman's son, who said that he was 'no one's junior' and would use the last name King.

Expand Tweet

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker on NXT

Expand Tweet

Cena and Heyman were at ringside, and Bron was in control early on with holds and a gutbuster. Carmelo came back with some strikes and got a cutter off a counter before getting a near fall.

Hayes kicked out a modified face buster before Bron ate the ring post. The match headed outside, and Solo Sikoa showed up to interfere, but Cena chased him off backstage. Carmelo got nothing but net in the ring in the ring before picking up the win.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Bron Breakker

Expand Tweet

Grade: A

Expand Tweet

After the match, Bron hit Melo with a spear and spoke about being the biggest 'bada**' before the American Bada** theme played, and the Undertaker showed up on a bike!

Expand Tweet

Breakker got in Taker's face and said he was the bigger bada** before Taker said he had been watching him recently. The Undertaker said, 'Not today,' attacked Breakker and hit a chokeslam.

He said there was always a bigger badder bada** waiting in the corner before celebrating with Melo in the ring.

Expand Tweet