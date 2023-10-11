Paul Heyman gets Roman Reigns involved after interesting conversation with 25-year-old star on WWE NXT

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Paul Heyman was involved in a backstage segment with Bron Breakker ahead of the latter's match against Carmelo Hayes in the main event of the show.

The Special Counsel was slated to be in the former NXT Champion's corner during the bout while Melo was set to have John Cena, The Greatest of All Time, in his corner. Last week on the developmental brand, after it was announced that the 16-time was going to appear on NXT this week, Heyman announced that he would also be showing up, and that it was approved by Roman Reigns.

Before the match began, Bron Breakker was backstage preparing for his match when Paul Heyman showed up. The Wise Man stated that Bron is a future WWE WrestleMania main eventer and the only thing standing in his way is Carmelo Hayes.

Breakker responded by stating that he doesn't care who is in his way and will break them all. After he left, Pau Heyman called Roman Reigns and had a big smirk on his face. It'll be interesting to see what this leads to.

