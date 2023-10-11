John Cena confronted by 25-year-old WWE star; gets physical

John Cena made a highly-anticipated appearance on this week's episode of NXT and got into a physical confrontation with a former champion.

Cena is set to be in Carmelo Hayes' corner in the main event during his match against Bron Breakker. Bron will also have a veteran in his corner, as he'll be accompanied by Paul Heyman.

During the show, John Cena entered the ring to a big ovation from the crowd. He addressed the audience by stating that NXT is the future, and stated that he's proud to be in Carmelo Hayes' corner tonight.

The Greatest of All Time was then confronted by Bron Breakker. The former NXT Champion said that people didn't come to see Cena, they came to see him instead. Cena said that Bron is a physical specimen who has everything except respect.

Expand Tweet

The Cenation Leader added that he wasn't going to run the NXT star down, but Bron disrespected him, which he called a teachable moment. Bron Breakker then attacked Cena and tried to hit him with a spear, but the veteran picked him for an AA. Bron, however, rolled out of the ring and escaped.

Would you like to see a match between John Cena and Bron Breakker? Sound off in the comments section below!