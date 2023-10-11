SmackDown star to host fan favorite program on NXT: What you might have missed

A SmackDown star made a blockbuster announcement on NXT, and it wasn’t the only huge message during the show tonight. For those who might’ve missed, Shotzi joined Booker T and Vic Joseph on commentary for Asuka’s match against Roxanne Perez.

She told the NXT Universe she’ll return to host NXT Halloween Havoc at the end of the month. The SmackDown star revealed she’ll be joined by Scarlett this Halloween season. For those unaware, the pair hosts Chamber of Horrors on WWE’s YouTube channel.

Shotzi is no stranger to hosting Halloween Havoc on NXT. She’s been the host of the event ever since Triple H brought the famed WCW pay-per-view to the black and gold brand in 2020. In 2022, She co-hosted alongside now-released NXT star Quincy Elliott.

The 2023 edition of Halloween Havoc will be a two-part special event on the USA Network. The first night will kick off on October 24. Halloween Havoc Night 2 will take place a week later, on October 31, Tuesday.

WWE has thus far confirmed one match for Halloween Havoc Week 1. It will be Becky Lynch defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Lyra Valkyria on October 24.

Which SmackDown stars appeared on NXT tonight?

Shawn Michaels put on a stacked NXT this week. The Heartbreak Kid brought several big names from the main roster on the white and gold brand. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Cody Rhodes kicked off the show with a major announcement.

NXT this week also featured multiple SmackDown stars. Asuka, Butch, Ridge Holland, John Cena, and LA Knight showed up at the Performance Center. The Empress of Tomorrow defeated Roxanne Perez in a solid match.

Cena cut a promo on his first appearance in a decade on NXT before he was interrupted by Bron Breakker. On the other hand, LA Knight was the special guest referee for the NXT Championship match between Ilja Dragunov and Dominik Mysterio.

Cena and Knight are expected to be part of an angle with Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week.