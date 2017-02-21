WWE News: Triple H reacts to Diamond Dallas Page going into the WWE Hall Of Fame

Triple H reacts to Diamond Dallas Page being into the into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

by Mike Diaz News 21 Feb 2017, 10:54 IST

Triple H talks about DDP’s induction

What’s the story?

Earlier today (Mon. February 20, 2017) it was announced by the WWE that former WCW World Heavyweight Champion and founder of DDP Yoga, Diamond Dallas Page will be heading into the WWE Hall Of Fame as part of the 2017 class.

Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate DDP who has been his friend for over 25 years, on the news.

In case you didn’t know...

Diamond Dallas Page joins a talent-stacked 2017 class that features other names such as Kurt Angle, Rock N' Roll Express, and former WWE SmackDown General Manager Theodore “Teddy” Long.

Page is one more name in the many more surprises to come for what is shaping up to be one of the greatest Hall Of Fame Classes of all time.

The heart of the matter:

Here’s what Triple H had to say about Diamond Dallas page going into the Hall Of Fame:

Manager, performer, master of the Diamond Cutter, Yoga Instructor, good friend of over 25 years & now @WWE Hall of Famer. Congrats @RealDDP! pic.twitter.com/PrY68cedpV — Triple H (@TripleH) February 20, 2017

What’s next?

Page has since taken to Twitter to thank everyone for the honour but has yet to reveal who he wants to induct him into the Hall Of Fame. Early candidates suggest that Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts who Page had himself inducted into the HOF a few years ago might be the one to do the honours.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

Page’s induction into the Hall Of Fame is long overdue. While he may not be remembered for his in-ring work during his brief stint with the WWE, Page has certainly contributed to the industry in a big way by improving the longevity of stars’ careers with his DDP Yoga program.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com