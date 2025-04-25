Triple H reacts to tragic news

Triple H has reacted to news of a tragedy. The WWE CCO has sent a message as a condolence.
WWE posted about the passing of Steve "Mongo" McMichael. The star was a part of WWE and WCW in the past, working on the commentary desk and in the ring when necessary. He also found success on the football field. The news of his passing broke earlier this week. Ric Flair called McMichael his best friend and mourned his passing among many others. Triple H also reacted to it on X.
The WWE CCO said that McMichael gave all he had to everything he did, whether on the gridiron or in the wrestling ring. He called the late star a true legend and said that the thoughts of everyone in WWE were with his family at this tragic time.
"From the gridiron to the squared circle, Steve brought every bit of intensity to everything in his life. True legend in every regard. Our thoughts are with his family at this time," he wrote.
