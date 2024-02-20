Triple H reacts to UFC fighter calling out Conor McGregor on WWE RAW

Triple H took to social media to comment on Conor McGregor being called out by UFC fighter Michael Chandler on the latest episode of RAW.

It was heavily rumored that The Notorious would make his return to the octagon at the UFC 300 event. The inaugural multi-division champion is one of the biggest names in the history of MMA, and him competing at UFC's 300th event would be a huge deal for the organization. His last fight was at UFC 264 in 2021, where he was defeated by Dustin Poirier in the first round via TKO/doctor stoppage.

On RAW this week, Michael Chandler made a surprise appearance in the crowd and called out Conor McGregor. Triple H reacted to it on X during the show by stating that anything can happen at a TKO takeover.

Monday Night RAW opened with a singles match between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes. The two stars put on a hard-hitting bout, but it was The Scottish Warrior who came out victorious, as he beat The American Nightmare via pinfall.

In the main event, Jey Uso challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. He lost the match after Jimmy Uso's interference. The twin brothers are expected to collide at WrestleMania 40 for the first time.

